Westmoreland happenings - Oct. 5 and beyond

Classes/programs

• Saint Vincent College and its Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government’s Center for Political and Economic Thought will host the annual Civitas Forum on principles and policies for public life with registration and continental breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct. 10, in the Fred M. Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity. Details: marybeth.mcconahey@email.stvincent.edu.

• Penn Trafford Area Recreation Commission is hosting a class about Civil War taught by Evan Portman, “Hold at Any Cost: The Battle for Oak Ridge” 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11 in Penn Trafford High School, Route 130, Harrison City. Details: 724-744-2171.

• A stargazing party is planned with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh presenting a program at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 12 on the dock side/pavilion side of Greenlick Run Lake, Mt. Pleasant. The free event is hosted by Jacobs Creek Watershed Association, Scottdale Public Library and Mt. Pleasant Library. Snacks and telescopes will be provided at 7 p.m. Attendees may bring their own telescopes, blankets and chairs. Details: 724-547-3850, or 724-887-6140.

• 5K/1 mile run/walk is planned with registration 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. run/walk start Oct. 13 in Jeannette City Parking Lot. Benefiting A Glimmer of Hope Foundation for breast cancer. Details: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Jeannette/FightLikeKelly5K.

Fundraisers

• Bingo is planned 7 p.m. Saturday in Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, 1655 Ridge Road, Penn Township. There will refreshments and door prizes.

• Petland Norwin will host Paws for a Cause event with doors opening at 5:30 Oct. 14 at Stratigos Banquet Center, 131 Colonial Road, North Huntingdon. Tickets: $30 and includes dinner, dancing, cash bar, Chinese and silent auctions, door prizes and a police K9 demonstration. The event benefits the Pet Adoption League, Catawba Humane Society and Save-A-Pet, Dothan. Details: 724-515-5287.

• Delmont VFD Auxiliary will host a card party with doors opening at 5 p.m., games at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in Delmont Fire Hall, Route 66. Tickets: $15 and includes food and beverage. There will be a 50/50 and basket raffles. Details: 724-468-4011.

• Pancake breakfast and mini cheer camp hosted by the Norwin Cheerleaders is planned 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in Norwin High School, 251 McMahon Drive, Irwin. Mini cheer camp will be held noon-2:45 p.m. Cost for breakfast: $7 or $5 for children; breakfast and cheer camp $35; camp only $30. Details: 724-863-3181 or nhscheerleading@hotmail.com.

Special events

• Rocktoberfest will begin 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Oct. 7 in Iselin Community Park, 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg. Details: 724-954-4873.

Trips

• West Newton Center for Active Adults is offering a one-day bus trip to Wheeling Casino, Oct 17. Cost: $25, casino gives $25 free play. Bus departs from behind Giant Eagle, Robertson Street, at 10 a.m. returns at 5 p.m. Reservations: 724-872-4976.

• Laurel Valley Seniors trip to Rivers Casino, Oct. 22. Pickups: New Florence VFW at 10 a.m., Ligonier Borough bus parking lot at 10:30 a.m., New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m. Buses will depart the casino at 7 p.m. Fee: $30 cash; includes $20 in slots play and $5 food voucher. Participants must be 21 or older and have a photo ID. Reservations: 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055.

• Friends of Joann Shultz, a breast cancer fighter undergoing treatment from Connellsville, are sponsoring a bus trip to the PA Grand Old Opry Christmas, Nov. 14. Cost: $100 includes transportation, ticket, and meal. Depart from Countryside Plaza, East Huntingdon. Details: 724-396-6542 or 724-547-5839.

Vendors needed

• Vendor tables are available for the annual “Celebrate the Seasons” craft show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Laird Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 3202 N. Hills Road, Murrysville. Details: 724-327-3270.

Church events

•An open mic and coffee house is planned 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Christian Church of Connellsville, 212 S. Pittsburgh St. Details: 724-628-3802.

• Turkey dinner is planned 4-7 p.m. Oct. 13 in Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria. Adults $10, $5 for children 6 to 10, free for under 6. Reservations required: 724-668-7652 or 724-668-7740.

