Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

High schools give homecoming the royal treatment

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sydney Beauregard and Nicholas Leopold were crowned the 2018 Franklin Regional Homecoming Queen and King in ceremonies before the Friday, September 21 football game when the Franklin Regional Panthers took on the Shaler Titans. The ceremonies took place before the Friday, September 21 football game. Threatening rain and thunder storms played a major role in moving ceremonies from halftime to before the game. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Sydney Beauregard and Nicholas Leopold were crowned the 2018 Franklin Regional Homecoming Queen and King in ceremonies before the Friday, September 21 football game when the Franklin Regional Panthers took on the Shaler Titans. The ceremonies took place before the Friday, September 21 football game. Threatening rain and thunder storms played a major role in moving ceremonies from halftime to before the game. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Hempfield homecoming court members Rebeccah Pyo, (right), Mandi Reese, (background) and Megan Ammons, (left), take selfies at Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 before the start of homecoming night during their school’s football game against Mt. Lebanon.
Hempfield homecoming court members Rebeccah Pyo, (right), Mandi Reese, (background) and Megan Ammons, (left), take selfies at Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 before the start of homecoming night during their school’s football game against Mt. Lebanon.
The Hempfield Marching Band performs for spectators lined up along Route 136 to watch the homecoming parade for Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Hempfield.
The Hempfield Marching Band performs for spectators lined up along Route 136 to watch the homecoming parade for Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Hempfield.

Updated 3 hours ago

Every fall, high school students begin planning pep rallies and nominating classmates for king and queen in preparation for homecoming.

The event, designed to bring back graduates from years gone by, is just as much for current students and the community as it is for alumni.

Homecoming has its roots in the early 1900s at the collegiate level, where it was aimed at getting alumni to football games for nostalgia and to encourage donations to their alma maters.

Shortly after, high schools started to take notice and created homecoming traditions of their own.

Franklin Regional School District has a tradition of holding a massive bonfire each year, where an effigy of the opposing team’s mascot is often set ablaze.

The fire is so big that local firefighters stay on scene to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand.

“It’s definitely gotten much bigger over the years,” said Amy Smith, teacher and homecoming adviser. “I think it’s a really neat tradition that our school has.”

Smith said there have been some changes in the past few years that reflect the evolution of homecoming.

“We’ve gotten much more modern in the way we vote for (king and queen),” she said. “It’s no longer paper ballots — it’s all digital.”

She said the way students ask each other to the homecoming dance is more sophisticated and elaborate, with some students getting their prospective date a bouquet of flowers, making signs and planning surprises.

“I remember when I was in high school, my … friend’s boyfriend decorated her car,” she said. “We all thought that was incredible, but now that would be a pretty low-key dance proposal.”

Teacher Hannah Beno said she thinks the dance proposal trend started with prom and spread through social media.

“A few kids probably did something special for their girlfriend … before you know it, it’s just completely snowballed,” she said. “It’s a whole game-changer.”

David Uhring, teacher and homecoming adviser at Hempfield Area High School, said some traditions have fallen out of favor over the years because students have become so busy and involved in extracurricular activities.

He said building floats for the parade used to be a big part of their homecoming.

“It’s a little bit harder to get (participation),” Uhring said. “People have different lives today.”

Even without the floats, the parade still remains a focal point of the homecoming.

“It is certainly a highlight of the early back-to-school session,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

Related Content
Homecoming celebrates the past, honors the present
Every fall high school students begin building floats, planning pep rallies and nominating classmates for king and queen in preparation for homecoming. The event, designed to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me