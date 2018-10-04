Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Youngwood salon owner faces 'worst nightmare' as fire strikes building

Renatta Signorini and Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 4:15 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Candy Valentino watched early Thursday as firefighters worked at the Youngwood salon and spa she and her father built 19 years ago.

She remained positive, having coffee and water brought to the scene for crews that extinguished the flames along North Third Street, or Route 119.

“This is your worst nightmare as a business owner,” she said, watching firefighters work. “The damage is pretty severe.”

Firefighters were called to Platinum Salon & Spa at 4 a.m. and found fire coming out of a side door. The blaze was under control within an hour, but the damage had already been done.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago said that when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire in the basement and first floor that extended into the attic.

He said it appears the fire may have started in the basement or possibly the first floor. A state police fire marshal will investigate.

“Lot of damage … basement, first floor and even to the attic and then on the other side of the building a lot of heat damage,” he said.

Route 119 was closed for a couple hours. A firefighter was checked at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Two ladder trucks stretched to the roof of the front of the building and more firefighters worked in an alley behind the salon. Firefighters went in and out of the building with flashlights.

Valentino said she started the business when she was 19. Her thoughts were swirling about how to get the salon back up and running for her 20 employees for the last few months of 2018, typically the busiest time of the year.

“They’re my priority,” she said of her staff. “I will make sure that my staff has a place to work for their families.

“As I’m in shock and devastated, my mind’s also immediately in go mode — what can I do to relocate really quickly as we rebuild so that they have a place to work and for all of our clients to be able to see us.”

Jonna Miller contributed to this report. Renatta Signorini and Brian Rittmeyer are Tribune-Review staff writers. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Firefighters setup in front of Platinum Salon & Spa on North Third Street in Youngwood on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
Firefighters setup in front of Platinum Salon & Spa on North Third Street in Youngwood on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Firefighters respond to a fire on North Third Street in Youngwood early on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to a fire on North Third Street in Youngwood early on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me