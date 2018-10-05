Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County marriage applications for week of Oct. 14

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:

Daniel Logan Loughner of Jeannette and Caitlin Rose Paul of Lowber.

Zacharie Anthony Shaffer of Latrobe and Rebecka Katelin Daugherty of Blacklick.

Travis Justin Williams and Stephanie Lynn Roberts, both of New Florence.

Devon Walter Jones of New Florence and Savannah Michelle Sorbin of Latrobe.

James Andrew McCallion of Irwin and Sarah Marie Carlson of Trafford.

Jerry Raymond Plummer and Susan Lynn Mariani, both of Greensburg.

Dennis Major March and Amber Ashton Powell, both of Pittsburgh.

David Adam Stout and Janet Lynn Berdar, both of Harrison City.

Augustus Gregory Lauro and Sarah Jean Brant, both of Latrobe.

Nickolas Robert Elliott and Brittany Lee Allen, both of Freeport.

Robert Wane Hirst, and Lynn Ann Master, both of Bonita Springs, Fla.

Daniel Martin Lewis and Amanda Leigh Ogg, both of Pittsburgh.

Timothy Quay Steele and Melissa Lynn Michaels, both of Vandergrift.

Thomas James Wyant and Karen Lynn Newcomer, both of New Kensington.

Garrett Alexander Ingram and Jennifer Rachelle Paul, both of West Mifflin.

John Wyatt Lovas and Autumn Elizabeth Eichner, both of Irwin.

Chen Deev and Sierra Rae-Ann Malis, both of Greensburg.

Nicholas Charles Capiross and Hillary Ann Tvrdovsky, both of Lower Burrell.

Michael Christopher Large and Kristen Marie Robbibaro, both of Apollo.

Michael Abraham Adamson of Jeannette and Lauren Elizabeth Russak of New Alexandria.

Joshua Anthony Mauro and Kelly Leann Stevenson, both of Smithton.

Michael Kenneth Rudolph and Sarah Elizabeth Dayton, both of Cranberry Township.

Zachary Zeb Malavite and Leah Madonna Firestone, both of Greensburg.

William Henry Hicks of Chester, Va., and Tillie Jean Victoria Lovell of New Stanton.

Michael Walter Paetow and Abbygale Lynn Shaver, both of New Stanton.

Jason Timothy Beigay and Megan Nicole Pastore, both of Lower Burrell.

Justin Richard Liptak and Katie Elizabeth Swauger, both of White Oak.

Derrick Edward Konop and Tiffany Elaine Carter, both of Greensburg.

Kurtis Jon Kerchensky and Lisa Marie Crawford, both of Avonmore.

Paul Emmett Nieman and Heather Katherine Lincoln, both of Ligoner.

Lee Joseph Caranese and Monica Marie Loughner, both of Jeannette.

Mark Anthony Macalus and Tammi Gootz, both of Grapeville.

Karl Leo Schrick and Samantha Joann Johnston, both of Delmont.

Michael Anthony Baumiller and Melissa Catherine Braun, both of Pittsburgh.

Justin Lawrence Austin and Kara Chevonne Carns, both of Latrobe.

Justin Aaron Buchinsky and Deanna Rae Sapalio, both of Latrobe.

David Barrett Wiltrout of United and Amanda Lynn Wawrzyniak of Mt Pleasant.

Joshua Brandon Coffman of Acme and Susan Lynn Wingard of Mt. Pleasant.

Ryan Tony Terek of Irwin and Kati Lynn Severini of Greensburg.

Jacob William Bitner and Emily Louise Kerlin, both of Mt. Pleasant.

Jason Mathew Link and Kansas Nicole Cooley-Martin, both of Jeannette.

Donald Edward Dopkowski and Brittany Sue Dahlmann, both of Greensburg.

Joseph Michael Pangrazi and Madison Lynn Kerr, both of Apollo.

Douglas Wayne Orseno and Alicia Marie Lauper, both of Arnold.

Dale Thomas Hammersley and Megan Lynn Showers, both of Greensburg.

Ronald James Rutter and Adrian Marie Mulgrave, both of Trafford.

Ross Matthew Ramsey and Kristen Cathleen Weidus, both of Greensburg.

Brian Christopher Sindorf and Amy Lynn Bigos, both of Greensburg.

Jeremy Ray Peiffer and Samantha Ann Kwak, both of Ligonier.

Anthony Raymond Mattei of Greensburg and Amanda Marie Jaquette of Manor.

Jeffrey Peter Durmis and Nicole Lynn Stewart, both of Irwin.

Nakoma Jeremiah Manfredi of Bentleyville and Brooke Nichole Panepinto of Belle Vernon.

Russell Kevin Howard and Nina Marie Korte, both of North Huntingdon.

Brendan James Rue and Rebecca Ann Kuklar, both of Leland, N.C.

Robert Henderson Bloom and Barbara Edith Tucci, both of Greensburg.

Rafael Che Hernandez and Amanda Jane Sleasman, both of Latrobe.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me