Westmoreland County marriage applications for week of Oct. 14
Updated 3 hours ago
These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:
Daniel Logan Loughner of Jeannette and Caitlin Rose Paul of Lowber.
Zacharie Anthony Shaffer of Latrobe and Rebecka Katelin Daugherty of Blacklick.
Travis Justin Williams and Stephanie Lynn Roberts, both of New Florence.
Devon Walter Jones of New Florence and Savannah Michelle Sorbin of Latrobe.
James Andrew McCallion of Irwin and Sarah Marie Carlson of Trafford.
Jerry Raymond Plummer and Susan Lynn Mariani, both of Greensburg.
Dennis Major March and Amber Ashton Powell, both of Pittsburgh.
David Adam Stout and Janet Lynn Berdar, both of Harrison City.
Augustus Gregory Lauro and Sarah Jean Brant, both of Latrobe.
Nickolas Robert Elliott and Brittany Lee Allen, both of Freeport.
Robert Wane Hirst, and Lynn Ann Master, both of Bonita Springs, Fla.
Daniel Martin Lewis and Amanda Leigh Ogg, both of Pittsburgh.
Timothy Quay Steele and Melissa Lynn Michaels, both of Vandergrift.
Thomas James Wyant and Karen Lynn Newcomer, both of New Kensington.
Garrett Alexander Ingram and Jennifer Rachelle Paul, both of West Mifflin.
John Wyatt Lovas and Autumn Elizabeth Eichner, both of Irwin.
Chen Deev and Sierra Rae-Ann Malis, both of Greensburg.
Nicholas Charles Capiross and Hillary Ann Tvrdovsky, both of Lower Burrell.
Michael Christopher Large and Kristen Marie Robbibaro, both of Apollo.
Michael Abraham Adamson of Jeannette and Lauren Elizabeth Russak of New Alexandria.
Joshua Anthony Mauro and Kelly Leann Stevenson, both of Smithton.
Michael Kenneth Rudolph and Sarah Elizabeth Dayton, both of Cranberry Township.
Zachary Zeb Malavite and Leah Madonna Firestone, both of Greensburg.
William Henry Hicks of Chester, Va., and Tillie Jean Victoria Lovell of New Stanton.
Michael Walter Paetow and Abbygale Lynn Shaver, both of New Stanton.
Jason Timothy Beigay and Megan Nicole Pastore, both of Lower Burrell.
Justin Richard Liptak and Katie Elizabeth Swauger, both of White Oak.
Derrick Edward Konop and Tiffany Elaine Carter, both of Greensburg.
Kurtis Jon Kerchensky and Lisa Marie Crawford, both of Avonmore.
Paul Emmett Nieman and Heather Katherine Lincoln, both of Ligoner.
Lee Joseph Caranese and Monica Marie Loughner, both of Jeannette.
Mark Anthony Macalus and Tammi Gootz, both of Grapeville.
Karl Leo Schrick and Samantha Joann Johnston, both of Delmont.
Michael Anthony Baumiller and Melissa Catherine Braun, both of Pittsburgh.
Justin Lawrence Austin and Kara Chevonne Carns, both of Latrobe.
Justin Aaron Buchinsky and Deanna Rae Sapalio, both of Latrobe.
David Barrett Wiltrout of United and Amanda Lynn Wawrzyniak of Mt Pleasant.
Joshua Brandon Coffman of Acme and Susan Lynn Wingard of Mt. Pleasant.
Ryan Tony Terek of Irwin and Kati Lynn Severini of Greensburg.
Jacob William Bitner and Emily Louise Kerlin, both of Mt. Pleasant.
Jason Mathew Link and Kansas Nicole Cooley-Martin, both of Jeannette.
Donald Edward Dopkowski and Brittany Sue Dahlmann, both of Greensburg.
Joseph Michael Pangrazi and Madison Lynn Kerr, both of Apollo.
Douglas Wayne Orseno and Alicia Marie Lauper, both of Arnold.
Dale Thomas Hammersley and Megan Lynn Showers, both of Greensburg.
Ronald James Rutter and Adrian Marie Mulgrave, both of Trafford.
Ross Matthew Ramsey and Kristen Cathleen Weidus, both of Greensburg.
Brian Christopher Sindorf and Amy Lynn Bigos, both of Greensburg.
Jeremy Ray Peiffer and Samantha Ann Kwak, both of Ligonier.
Anthony Raymond Mattei of Greensburg and Amanda Marie Jaquette of Manor.
Jeffrey Peter Durmis and Nicole Lynn Stewart, both of Irwin.
Nakoma Jeremiah Manfredi of Bentleyville and Brooke Nichole Panepinto of Belle Vernon.
Russell Kevin Howard and Nina Marie Korte, both of North Huntingdon.
Brendan James Rue and Rebecca Ann Kuklar, both of Leland, N.C.
Robert Henderson Bloom and Barbara Edith Tucci, both of Greensburg.
Rafael Che Hernandez and Amanda Jane Sleasman, both of Latrobe.
Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.