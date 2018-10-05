Officials: Man injured when lawnmower overturns on him in Youngwood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 30-year-old landscape worker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter Friday after his lawnmower slid over a hillside and overturned on him in Youngwood.

Firefighters said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident that occurred about 8:30 a.m.

“The victim was on one of those large, zero-turn lawnmowing tractors and it went over a hillside, and he was pinned underneath. He was under there for about 20 minutes,” said Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago.

“He was in and out of consciousness,” Crago said.

The incident occurred on Hayden Lane, off of Depot Street.

Crago said the man was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.