Greensburg man accused of sending 89 threatening texts to ex-girlfriend

Greensburg police on Friday accused a city resident of sending 89 text messages to an ex-girlfriend over two days threatening to harm the woman and her two-month old son.

David A. Baker, 32, was arraigned Friday before District Judge Christine Flanigan on multiple criminal charges including harassment and making terroristic threats. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $35,000 bond.

City patrolman John Carnes reported in court documents that the victim had a protection from abuse order against Baker when he sent the “threatening texts” between Sept. 29-30.

Carnes reported that among the threatening messages sent by Baker included one that read: “Well, I’m glad I’m blocked … who would’ve known blocking someone ended up killing you?”

“Over several texts Baker writes about his great plan that he hopes to get on the news. It talks about painting a canvas in blood,” Carnes reported. “He talks about a baby’s bones being soft and how long it takes for humans to bleed out.”

Flanigan scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 18.

