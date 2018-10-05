Greensburg's First Presbyterian marks 100th anniversary of church building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At the time First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg was being completed in 1918, its pastor, the Rev. Charles O. Schall, was serving with the Pennsylvania National Guard in the battlefields of France.

The building’s dedication was postponed until after World War I.

No such emergency exists today to interfere with the church’s centennial celebration. A special service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, with a reception to follow.

“For 100 years, this building has stood here as a beacon of hope and a testimony of faith to the Greensburg community,” said the Rev. Martin Ankrum, senior pastor for 17 years. “It is a privilege and honor to serve at such a place.”

The modified Gothic structure, whose cornerstone was laid in 1916, is the third to occupy the corner of Third and Main as First Presbyterian. The 100 th anniversary coincides with the renovation of the church’s pipe organ, considered one of the largest in Westmoreland County.

Guest preacher at Sunday’s service will be the Rev. Robert Emrich, who served as assistant pastor there from 1971-86.

“Everything is geared toward this (centennial) and rededicating ourselves to the work of Christ in the community,” said David McMunn, church elder.

A landmark of downtown Greensburg, First Presbyterian is spiritually and physically “hard to ignore,” Ankrum said.

“Hopefully, the building inspires people to see that there’s something more to life, to look up and lift their heads. The message of the Christian faith is to look up and away from ourselves,” he said.

The church also houses the First Presbyterian Preschool and a daycare, and is a meeting place for everything from Alcoholics Anonymous to the Girl Scouts.

Although the church traces its roots to 1788, the current building replaced one that occupied the same intersection from 1884 to 1916. The congregation retained renowned church architect Ralph Adams Cram of Boston to design the building, McMunn said.

A bid of $160,400 by the Edward A. Wehr Co. of Pittsburgh was approved and construction began in October 1916, according to an official church history written by Robert Van Atta.

The church was built with Massachusetts granite and sandstone trim. Its interior is characteristically plain for a Presbyterian church, except for the dark oak woodwork and the stained glass windows. Most of the windows were designed and built by Pittsburgh Stained Glass Studios. The windows above the chancel and the narthex were designed by Charles J. Connick.

The original Skinner pipe organ was replaced by one made by Austin Organs Inc. of Hartford, Conn., in 1974. It will be rededicated at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 with a recital by John Salveson, minister of music.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.