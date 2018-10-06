Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier dedicates Diamond Park following a $3.5 million renovation

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 12:54 a.m.
Volunteer Linda Pershing of Ligonier hands out champagne flutes with cider for a toast with special donors during the grand opening celebration of Ligonier’s Diamond Park on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Ligonier. The $3.5 million renovation project adds many new features to the historic downtown spot.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Landon Leary, 7, (bottom) jumps at floating bubbles being created by Valentina Kinzey (left) while other children play in front of Diamond Park during the grand opening celebration of the completed renovation of the park on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Ligonier. The $3.5 million renovation project adds many new features to the historic downtown spot.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A plaque showing the changes to Diamond Park over the years, as final touches are put on Diamond Park in Ligonier, on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The Diamond Park Renovation Project, is a $3.5 million renovation project that included a complete overhaul of the bandstand, new trees, more seating, new lighting, and a sidewalk snowmelt system.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Guests walk around the newly renovated bandstand during the grand opening celebration of Ligonier’s Diamond Park on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Ligonier. The $3.5 million renovation project adds many new features to the historic downtown spot.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Officials from Ligonier Borough and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday unveiled the new-and-improved Diamond Park, which underwent a 3.5 million renovation project that began in January.

The goal was to get the work finished in time for the start of Fort Ligonier Days, a three-day festival beginning Oct. 12.

Friday’s celebration featured a keynote address by local historian Ralph Bennett, a performance by the Ligonier Valley High School band, installation of a time capsule, a cider toast and entertainment provided by three bands.

Bandstand

If the Diamond is the centerpiece of Ligonier, then the bandstand is the focal point of the park.

In addition to a new stone veneer, wider stairs, new railings and new flooring, the bandstand also received a new copper roof. It replaces an old, lead-coated copper roof that had been repeatedly painted green, said Nick Lardas, president of Niko Contracting Co. of Pittsburgh.

Over years, the new roof will turn the familiar patina of aged copper, Lardas said. The sheets of copper were fabricated and installed by Niko coppersmiths.

The cost for bandstand improvements came in at an estimated $175,000, said Paul Fry, the borough’s Public Works director.

Trees

Among the project’s more controversial aspects was replacing the park’s trees. An arborist recommended they be removed because of their age and chances of survival.

Maple, oak and hackberry trees were replaced by eight large trees — six maples and two zelkova — and 12 dogwoods. The dogwoods will have pink blossoms each spring.

The trees, at an estimated cost of $50,000, were paid for with grant money from the Colcom Foundation and the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, Fry said. They will have a lifespan of 50-60 years.

Wood from the old maples was used by Ligonier furniture designer Paul Sirofchuck to make 10 tables for the Ligonier Valley Library. One is a puzzle table, two are window tables and the others are distributed in the adult and youth sections, Sirofchuck said.

“I was delivering the tables to the library about the same time the new trees arrived,” he said. “It worked out nice.”

Seating

The borough increased park seating by 30 percent, Fry said. Keystone Ridge Designs Inc. of Butler made and delivered four L-shaped seating sections and eight semicircular sections — all made from steel and powder coated with a burgundy pigment.

“We are appreciative that they kept the business local,” said Adam Benjamin, territory manager for Keystone Ridge Designs.

“The seating was designed to be more communal, so people can talk to each other,” Fry said.

Lighting

Forty-four new decorative lampposts adorn the inner and outer Diamond. The lampposts contain LED, dimmable lighting heads.

Fry said dimming the lights during Christmastime will make it easier to see Christmas lights on the trees and shrubbery. “In the past, the lampposts would wash out the Christmas lights,” he said.

Infrastructure

Among the infrastructure improvements is a snow-melt system that will reduce maintenance and liability costs and improve safety, Fry said. The system includes 15,000 feet of radiant tubing embedded in the concrete walkway and sidewalks and covered by brick pavers — through which will flow hot water that is activated by a sensor, Fry said.

The heat will eliminate damaging freeze-thaw cycles and keep hazardous de-icing chemicals away from the vegetation, Fry said.

The snow-melt system will allow the Diamond to remain open year-round. It already is being used in the area around Town Hall.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

