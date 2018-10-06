Rain doesn't stop hundreds of walkers in Twin Lakes breast cancer fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was day of celebration Saturday for Rose Buric of Youngwood, who is in remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2017.

While she continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment, she pushed her granddaughter, Marissa, 4, in a stroller around Twin Lakes Park in Unity and walked with her daughter, Missy Mulheren of Latrobe, who was carrying her one-year-old son, Landon, in her arms for the annual breast cancer walk, Taking Steps Against Cancer.

“We’re here to provide support. This is dedicated to all the survivors,” Buric said as she walked with her daughter and grandchildren along the park’s trail.

Despite the intermittent rain Saturday morning, there were between 450 and 500 walkers who joined in Westmoreland Walks Inc.’s 17th annual breast cancer walk, said Cheryl McMullen of Ligonier, the Westmoreland Walks treasurer. The organization, which provides money to fight breast cancer and supports breast cancer victims and their families, has raised close to $800,000 since its inception in 2002.

McMullen, along with Kathy Brown of Ligonier, president of Westmoreland Walks, and Bonnie Harr of Latrobe, all of whom had a lost a friend as a result of breast cancer, started Westmoreland Walks to help in the fight against breast cancer and raise awareness.

“We’re working to find a cure. It’s gratifying (to see the survivors) and heartbreaking. Every year we lose a few,” to cancer, said McMullen, who plans to step away from her active role in the organization, but “will remain involved for years.”

Gary Alcorn of Greensburg was walking in memory of his late wife, Paula Alcorn, who died of breast cancer eight years ago and his girlfriend, Cookie Nicholas of Greensburg, a 14-year breast cancer survivor.

“My family’s been very supportive,” Alcorns said.

Nicholas said she has been participating in the walk “almost every year.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event go to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, a Lebanon-based organization that represents, supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families in educational programming, legislative advocacy and breast cancer research grants.

Proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks’s Pink Ribbon Scholarship and Spa Serenity Day, which is a day provided for a group of Westmoreland County survivors to enjoy a full day of spa services, education, lunch and much more at no cost and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.

A scholarship has been established through the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County to provide financial support to a graduating senior in the county whose life or family has been impacted by breast cancer. The organization has awared $19,000 in scholarships to students from nine different high schools in the county since its inception in 2010..

The Pink Angel Fund, which was started in 2013, helps families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer. to help with insurance copays and payments on items such as lymphedema sleeves that cannot be covered by women and men needing these supplies. The money also has been used to pay for groceries and meals when patients are too sick to care for their families.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.