2 injured when motorcycles collide on Route 130 in Hempfield

A man and woman were injured Saturday afternoon when their motorcycles collided along Route 130 in Hempfield, state police said.

Both drivers were transported to Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Trooper David Vinkler said. The identities of the drivers were not available.

The accident occurred about 2:15 p.m. near the Oakford Park intersection as the motorcyclists were traveling west on Route 130 near the Dairy Queen.

Witnesses said the female driver was in front of the male driver when his motorcycle started swerving and clipped the woman’s motorcycle, Vinkler said.

The woman fell onto the highway and suffered shoulder and back abrasions, as her motorcycle continued on down the highway after she fell off , Vinkler said. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

The accident shutdown Route 130 in both directions for about 30 minutes.

Several Hempfield fire departments assisted at the scene.

