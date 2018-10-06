Vacant Greensburg bank building for sale, again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A large, vacant bank building in downtown Greensburg is back on the market less than six months after being purchased by a Las Vegas company.

“It needs the right person,” said Glenn Plantone, owner of National New Builds, part of Vegas International Properties Realty Group.

National New Builds bought the 12,000-square-foot Barclay-Westmoreland Trust Co. Bank Building for $100,000 this year. At that time, Plantone said the plan was to rent the building or find a new owner. His company has not made any renovations to the site, which has been vacant since its final occupant, Citizens Bank, closed in 2005.

The granite block building has stood at the corner of South Main and East Pittsburgh streets since 1928.

Vegas Internal Properties officials said the company has spent the last few months looking for a new tenant but hasn’t seen much interest.

“We wanted to do something special, but the time and effort, we don’t really have enough bandwidth,” broker associate David Raanan said.

It is disappointing but not surprising that the new owner is flipping the building so quickly, said Barbara Ciampini, the city’s planning director.

“The building’s still vacant, and they haven’t done anything with it,” she said. “Until we get someone who knows what they want to use the building for, that’s the major issue.”

Until then, the status quo will remain — although the city did make about $1,000 in transfer taxes when National New Builds bought it and could make more if it is sold again, Ciampini said.

The building will be up for online auction Nov. 13-15 on commercial realty site ten-x.com .

Plantone said Ten-X auctions attract international attention and could attract more interested buyers than when the building was being sold locally.

“It does give a much larger reach,” he said.

Ciampini agreed that it might make a difference. For years, the building wasn’t marketed at all, she said.

Previous owners Doug and Mari-Pat Lingsch bought the building from Citizens Bank for $258,000 in 2007. They wanted to turn it into a science museum, until the recession scuttled their plans.

Though the auction date is set, Plantone said his company is still accepting offers from interested tenants.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.