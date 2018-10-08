Cops: Greensburg man charged after firing gun at residence
City police filed charges against a Greensburg man for allegedly firing two shots from a handgun into his residence along Orchard Street late Sunday.
Christopher J. Baldridge, 21, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Christine Flangian on multiple criminal charges including two counts of reckless endangerment, and single counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.
Police Capt. Robert Stafford said the incident occurred on the 900 block of Orchard Street. He said Baldridge was arrested after police responded to a report of shots being fired about 11:30 p.m.
“There were two people inside the home at the time, but fortunately no one was injured,” Stafford said.
Flanigan scheduled Baldridge’s preliminary hearing for Oct. 18.
