Westmoreland

Allegheny County men jailed on firearms, theft charges after Greensburg chase, cops say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two Allegheny County men accused of leading Greensburg police on a five-mile chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday before crashing in Jeannette were jailed on multiple theft, firearm and traffic-related charges.

David Alphonzo Steath Jr., 19, who has no current address but has lived in East Pittsburgh, and Ramon J. Williams III, 19, of Braddock, were arrested after Williams fled a traffic stop for driving without headlights, at the corner of Vannear Avenue and West Second Street in Greensburg.

“When the registration plate came up dead, they took off west heading toward Jeannette. Jeannette police became involved and they eventually wrecked the car on Harrison Avenue over there and were taken into custody,” Greensburg police Capt. Robert Stafford said.

Both men are charged with carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records. Williams is also charged with fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, driving at an unsafe speed, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

District Judge Chris Fanigan ordered Steath held in the county prison without bail. According to the online docket, Flanigan noted because of Steath’s prior criminal history, she believes he is a “danger to the community.”

“During the course of the investigation, our officers discovered Steath was wanted on nearly identical criminal charges for an incident that occurred about a week ago in Allegheny County,” Stafford said.

Steath is wanted on an arrest warrant for firearm, vehicle theft and traffic-related charges filed by Turtle Creek police stemming from an incident there Oct. 1, according to online dockets.

Flanigan ordered Williams held in the county prison after he failed to post $250,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Oct. 18 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

