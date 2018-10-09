Starbucks, nonprofit partner to donate coffee to overseas troops
Updated 15 hours ago
The Starbucks at Greengate Centre in Hempfield has partnered with local nonprofit Military Connections to ship donations of coffee to troops stationed overseas.
Customers at the store on Greengate Centre Circle can purchase a bag of coffee to donate. It will be sent along with Military Connections’ annual shipment of holiday stockings stuffed with necessities, snacks and more.
Military Connections is also selling $2 tickets for its Christmas Eve Raffle. The winner will be based off of the three-digit Pennsylvania Lottery number drawn on Dec. 24.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s care-package program.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, email militaryconnections@hotmail.com or mail a check to Military Connections, 312 Auburn Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15235.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.