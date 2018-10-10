6 Westmoreland departments get grants for wildland fire suppression
Updated 6 hours ago
Six Westmoreland County fire departments are the recipients of state grants designated to help rural communities fight wildland fires.
The money can be used for small departments to purchase equipment or for training related to wildfire suppression, according to a news release. Wildland fires are most common in the spring and fall and they require a different attack because of terrain and water availability.
Fire departments in the following locations were awarded grants:
• Chestnut Ridge in Cook Township, $8,081.
• Claridge in Penn Township, $2,331.
• Crabtree in Salem Township, $924.
• Export, $7,279.
• Manor, $3,387.
• Turkeytown in South Huntingdon, $1,126.
Across the state, $646,891 was awarded to 123 fire companies who would respond to wildfires in the state forests or other rural areas. The grant program through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is funded through money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.