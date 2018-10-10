Police: Pittsburgh man charged in Westmoreland County credit card fraud

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When a Bell Township resident last month discovered about $800 worth of purchases at Salem Township businesses had been charged without his permission to a bank account tied to one of his debit cards, he contacted state police.

This week, investigators tied the case to Pittsburgh man who previously served prison time for credit card fraud in southwestern Pennsylvania. He now is charged with 20 new criminal counts related to the alleged similar scheme in Westmoreland County.

Kharti M. Diallo, 34, remained in the county jail Wednesday on $200,000 bond. He was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Chris Flanigan on counts of access device fraud, counterfeiting and possessing an access device know it is counterfeit or altered.

The state police organized crime task filed the charges force following a month-long investigation into numerous access device fraud incidents that occurred in Salem Township.

An investigation began in early September after the Bell Township resident contacted state police in Kiski, Trooper Todd Adamski said in court documents. Investigators discovered that the suspect had used stolen bank account information in Plum, Penn Hills and Wilkins Township, Allegheny County, and Washington Township, Westmoreland County.

Adamski said he identified Diallo through security videos from businesses. Diallo drove the same 2008 Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle used in illegal gasoline purchases at several locations in Allegheny County and a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Crafton, Adamski reported.

Investigators on Tuesday followed Diallo as he drove the SUV from his Merle Street residence and stopped at the same doughnut shop where he previously used a fraudulent credit card, Adamski reported. According to court documents, Diallo then went to an Old Navy store in Robinson, where he bought clothes with the same stolen account information.

“Diallo’s name was embossed on the front of the card, but someone else’s information was on the identification strip on the reverse side of the card,” Adamski reported.

Adamski said he verified through First National Bank of Alaska the credit account Diallo used “was fraudulent.”

According to online dockets, Diallo, who has also lived in Columbus, Ohio, served nearly two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2012 to credit card conspiracy with three other men in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Secret Service agents arrested Diallo in the 2012 case in the Greensburg courtroom of Common Pleas Judge John Blahovec while he was being sentenced to 50 to 103 days in the county jail in connection with a pre-paid credit card scheme after he was arrested in Washington Township for giving false information to police.

Diallo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 22 before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.