Traveling Wall exhibit escorted through Murrysville

Drivers on Route 22 might have thought that the annual Blessing of the Bikes was happening Wednesday morning in Murrysville.

Instead, it was hundreds of motorcyclists escorting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute replica of the Vietnam Wall to Murrysville Community Park, where it will be on display through the weekend.

The escort left from Murrysville Alliance Church, site of the annual blessing event, and headed down Route 22 to Route 66, before doubling back and coming through White Valley and Export on Old William Penn Highway before heading to the park.

Bob Stern of Scottdale and Bob Menzies of North Huntingdon are part of the church’s Biker Ministry, and are helping with maintenance on the exhibit, which will be built this afternoon and remain up until Oct. 14.

“We’re staffed 24/7 to maintain it, do the lighting, provide security and make sure nothing goes wrong,” Menzies said. “We’re expecting a really good turnout with school groups and veteran groups visiting.”

Nick Slobodnyak of Cranberry, who served from 1972 to 1976 as a Navy air crewman in Vietnam, attended the opening ceremonies, held Wednesday evening in Murrysville. He is also volunteering for four shifts at the exhibit.

“It’s important for people to remember the Vietnam War,” Slobodnyak said. “Living it helps relieve some of the memories, I think.”

Murrysville Recreation Director and Marine Corps veteran Carly Greene said when asked why she felt bringing the exhibit to the park was important, she immediately thought of 58,318 reasons.

“That’s every name of every person on this wall,” she said. “These young people never got to fall in love, never got to get married, some of them never saw their 18th birthday or their newborn children. They made the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s our job to remember them.”

The exhibit will remain open day and night through Oct. 14, when closing ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. For a full schedule of events, see Murrysville.com .

