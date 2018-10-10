Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Salem truck-car crash sends 1 to hospital, temporarily closes Route 22

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Authorities temporarily closed Route 22 in both directions Wednesday in Salem Township for a collision between a tanker truck and a car that sent the car’s driver to an area trauma center for treatment.

The 1:09 p.m. crash at the intersection of Scenic Drive “pretty much destroyed” the driver’s side of the Jeep sport utility vehicle, but rescuers were able to free the driver through the passenger door, according to Steven Rosatti, Forbes Road assistant fire chief. The sole occupant of the Jeep, the driver was taken by ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Rosatti said.

The truck’s tank, which was carrying ethanol, did not rupture, but firefighters mopped up several gallons of diesel fuel and other fluids that spilled from the truck’s engine compartment, Rosatti said.

According to Rosatti, the collision occurred in the highway’s westbound lanes, but both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic in both directions was restored by 2:15 p.m. and emergency units cleared the scene just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters from Slickville, White Valley and Delmont also responded, along with state police at Kiski . Further details weren’t immediately available.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me