Salem truck-car crash sends 1 to hospital, temporarily closes Route 22

Authorities temporarily closed Route 22 in both directions Wednesday in Salem Township for a collision between a tanker truck and a car that sent the car’s driver to an area trauma center for treatment.

The 1:09 p.m. crash at the intersection of Scenic Drive “pretty much destroyed” the driver’s side of the Jeep sport utility vehicle, but rescuers were able to free the driver through the passenger door, according to Steven Rosatti, Forbes Road assistant fire chief. The sole occupant of the Jeep, the driver was taken by ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Rosatti said.

The truck’s tank, which was carrying ethanol, did not rupture, but firefighters mopped up several gallons of diesel fuel and other fluids that spilled from the truck’s engine compartment, Rosatti said.

According to Rosatti, the collision occurred in the highway’s westbound lanes, but both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic in both directions was restored by 2:15 p.m. and emergency units cleared the scene just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters from Slickville, White Valley and Delmont also responded, along with state police at Kiski . Further details weren’t immediately available.

