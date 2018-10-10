Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Special prosecutors not needed, Watergate defense attorney says

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Geoff Shepard
Geoff Shepard

Updated 8 hours ago

The U.S. government should not have special prosecutors like those who investigated President Nixon during Watergate, President Clinton and his Whitewater scandal and President Trump and potential Russian involvement in the 2016 election, a Nixon defense team lawyer said Wednesday.

“They have an unlimited budget. They have unlimited power. That’s dangerous, as there can be no restraints” on the special prosecutor’s investigation, Geoff Shepard said at Saint Vincent College’s Center for Political and Economic Thought, which hosted the Civitas Forum titled “Scandals in American Politics: Is There a New Normal?”

Even though the Trump-controlled Justice Department is now in control of the special prosecutor since the independent counsel statute expired in 1999, the job won’t be eliminated and results of the mid-term elections will not change that, said Shepard, who worked on Nixon’s Watergate defense team as principal deputy to the lead lawyer.

“We are in for a long haul,” said Shepard, the author of a new book, “The Real Watergate Scandal,” in which he disputes the case that led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

Shepard did not single out Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into whether Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russians in the 2016 election as the reason for his opposition to the role. Once the special prosecutor starts an investigation, it can go in different directions and “you can’t turn off the faucet,” Shepard said.

From Shepard’s perspective, the special prosecutors — Archibald Cox and later Leon Jaworksi — destroyed the Nixon presidency. Like Nixon, Trump has been “bedeviled” by Congressional investigations and the special prosecutor.

Shepard said he does not have any inside information into Mueller’s investigation but believes “there may not be a real crime” in Trump’s case like there was with the Watergate burglary and subsequent cover-up in the Nixon administration.

In Nixon’s case, Jaworski’s report helped provide the “road map” for the Democrat-controlled House judiciary committee to consider impeaching Nixon. Shepard, who lives near Philadelphia, is involved in a federal court case to have the information in that report made public.

There is a lack of compelling evidence, or at least evidence that attorney Robert M. Reinsch II, founder of Liberty Fund’s online journal “Law and Liberty,” said he could see as the basis for launching a probe into the Trump campaign.

“What was the real evidence of collusion?” asked Reinsch, who also spoke at Wednesday’s forum.

The Watergate scandal led to the creation of what Reinsch called the “ethics establishment” that employs people who investigate scandals.

“The ethics establishment has not given us a cleaner government” in the eyes of the public, Reinsch said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

