Westmoreland

Aldi store in Unity to reopen Oct. 24, part of larger remodeling effort

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Aldi plans to reopen its grocery store near Latrobe (Unity Township) on Oct. 24.
Updated 8 hours ago

In the wake of reopening a remodeled store in Hempfield near Greensburg, Aldi, the German discount grocery chain, plans to reopen a newly-remodeled store in Unity near Latrobe on Oct. 24.

The remodeling includes an expansion that will increase the retail space from 9,808 square feet to 11,472 square feet, company officials said.

“Westmoreland County customers will notice a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections,” said Aldi Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R. Perry. “The stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.”

The Unity store, located at 2301 Sharky’s Drive, will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 24.

The remodeling project is part of a $54 million effort to update 36 stores in the greater Pittsburgh area. Nationally, Aldi is spending $1.9 billion to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores.

The Hempfield store, located at 119 Triangle Drive, underwent a similar renovation and reopened on June 27.

The North Huntingdon store, located at 8775 Norwin Ave., is undergoing renovations and will reopen in early December.

Aldi also has stores in Lower Burrell and in Rostraver near Belle Vernon. A new store is being built in East Huntingdon near Mt. Pleasant on the old Kmart site. That store is scheduled to open early next year.

