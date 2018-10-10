Cops: Breakup with girlfriend preceded Greensburg standoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police said a breakup with a girlfriend preceded an hour-long standoff with a 31-year-old man on Alexander Avenue on Tuesday.

Jason W. Baughman was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and fabricating evidence in connection with the incident that lasted about one hour Tuesday at Baughman’s home on the 300 block of Alexander Avenue.

Baughman became agitated when his ex-girlfriend’s father arrived at his residence about 5:30 p.m. to retrieve a set of car keys, Patrolman Hank Fontana Jr. reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

“(The woman’s) father knocked on the door twice but was unable to make contact. Her father walked across the street and was standing next to his vehicle when Baughman exited his residence holding a firearm,” Fontana said.

Fontana said in court documents, Baughman was accussed by the victim of “chambering a round in the handgun, pointing the firearm at the father and stating ‘I’ll kill you.’ ”

Police from Greensburg, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and troopers from Troop A in Greensburg set up a perimeter in the vicinity while authorities attempted to communicate via loud speaker with Baughman. He surrendered just before 6:30 p.m.

Police allege Baughman attempted to conceal the handgun in a ceiling inside the home before he surrendered. Police confiscated a shotgun, muzzleloader and ammunition from the residence.

Baughman was ordered held in the county prison after he failed to post $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 18.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.