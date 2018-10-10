Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Derry woman sentenced to probation, house arrest on institutional sexual assault charge

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

A Derry woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sexual relations with an escaped inmate from a juvenile detention facility.

Police said Rebecca Dunn, 44, met the then 17-year-old boy while she worked as a cafeteria worker at a juvenile facility in Fairfield. They engaged in sexual relations at various times during 2017 in her home after he escaped from the facility, according to police.

“Rebecca understands she made a mistake and is actively taking steps to take responsibility. She’s a good-hearted person,” defense attorney Mike Ferguson said.

After pleading guilty to one count of institutional sexual assault, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Dunn to serve four years on probation including six months of house arrest. She was ordered to have a mental health evaluation and to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

