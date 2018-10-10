Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former South Greensburg borough secretary to repay stolen money, avoids jail sentence

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
South Greensburg’s former secretary Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr., 52, surrenders himself for arraignment, to Judge L. Anthony Bompiani’s office in Hempfield, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Kunkle surrendered for arraignment on charges he stole about $166,000 from borough coffers.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
South Greensburg’s former secretary Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr., 52, surrenders himself for arraignment, to Judge L. Anthony Bompiani’s office in Hempfield, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Kunkle surrendered for arraignment on charges he stole about $166,000 from borough coffers.

Updated 6 hours ago

The man who oversaw South Greensburg’s finances for nearly three decades avoided a jail sentence Wednesday when he agreed to repay more than $155,000 stolen over five years from government coffers.

Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr., 54, pleaded guilty to six counts including theft and tampering with public records in connection with what investigators said was a systematic effort to divert borough money for his private use.

The plea bargain approved by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway was contingent of Kunkle’s payment two weeks ago of more than $101,000 that was turned over directly to South Greensburg.

The sentence imposed Wednesday calls for Kunkle to serve five years on intensive probation and one year on house arrest. In addition to the money he previously repaid, Kunkle also is required to turn over another $9,100 to the borough to replace the remainder of the stolen cash and another $21,346 to cover the town’s legal fees and costs associated with a forensic audit that discovered the thefts. The judge also ordered Kunkle to pay $45,000 to two insurance companies that reimbursed a portion of the borough’s lost money.

“We want restitution paid to the borough. If you are incarcerated you won’t be able to do that,” Hathaway said in explaining why she approved Kunkle’s probation sentence.

Kunkle’s guilty plea was delayed several weeks after the judge said she was concerned about the source of the money being used to repay the borough. Kunkle’s 77-year-old wheelchair-bound father testified Wednesday his money was not used for the settlement. His son serves as his power of attorney and controls his finances.

“I cashed in my retirement and will pay a penalty because I am underage,” Kunkle told the judge about the source of the repayment money.

Kunkle served as the secretary for South Greensburg for 29 years. Investigators said he diverted money paid for garbage fees and other government services for his own use. Kunkle did not comment when leaving the courtroom Wednesday.

South Greensburg Mayor Kevin Fajt said the small borough has yet to recover from the thefts.

“It certainly set us back, especially during this long legal process. Things had to stop in 2016,” Fajt said. He declined to offer further specifics.

Officials said as the borough’s paid secretary, Kunkle controlled the town’s bank accounts and finances. Fajt said Kunkle earned about $60,000 when he left the job days before criminal charges were filed against him in 2016.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, South Greensburg listed about 2,100 residents. It operates with an annual budget of about $1.15 million, Fajt said.

“We’re looking to move forward now that this process is over,” Fajt said.

In addition to his duties as borough secretary, Kunkle previously served as a member of council and on the Greensburg Salem school board. He also worked as an operative for a number of Republican political candidates throughout Westmoreland County.

“I am very sorry, obviously, for what has happened,” Kunkle said in court.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me