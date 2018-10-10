Irwin drops amusement tax plans for 2019

Patrons of The Lamp Theatre in Irwin won’t have to pay a “ticket tax” to see a performance at the venue in 2019, nor will the theater operators have to absorb the tax next year.

Irwin Borough, which has debated for the past several months instituting an amusement tax, has tabled the proposal, at least until a new council takes office in January 2020, President Rick Burdelski said following Wednesday’s council meeting.

Burdelski said, “The Lamp wanted a little bit more time,” to continue operations under the current tax structure that does not include a levy on amusement venues.

The decision to table the proposed amusement tax was not presented for a vote at a council meeting, and the borough did not advertise the details of any amusement tax it was considering.

Council members this summer discussed levying a five percent tax on the admission fee for entertainment, with the exception of those events sponsored by nonprofit charitable groups such as schools and churches. Last month, council members considered changing the tax to a $1 flat fee on tickets, which would have made it easier for accounting purposes, since ticket prices vary.

An amusement tax would have the greatest effect on The Lamp, but it would impact any business that charges an entry fee to see entertainment — such as a movie, concert, comedy act or theater production. The Lamp Theatre Corp., the nonprofit that operates the theater, reopened it in November 2015 after extensive remodeling.

John Gdula, president of The Lamp Theatre Corp., could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Supporters of The Lamp had protested the possible implementation of the tax, claiming it would hurt the new business. Council members countered that such a tax would be a “pass-through” to patrons, who would essentially pay it in higher prices. They also said that the borough is responsible for major maintenance of the building because it owns the structure.

There was some consideration for approving an amusement tax this year that would not take effect until January 2020. But, according to borough solicitor Zachary Kansler, council can’t enact a tax during the tenure of one group of council members and delay its effective date until another group takes office. The seats of three Republican council members — Debbie Kelly, Michael Yunn and Burdelski — are up for election in 2019, as well as that of Mayor William Hawley.

