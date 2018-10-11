Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man accused of assaulting woman during argument

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 9:24 a.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

A 35-year-old Greensburg man arrested Tuesday by city police on multiple criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a woman inside an apartment during an argument.

Bryan Massello was arraigned Wednesday before Greensburg District Judge Christine Flanigan on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness filed by patrolman Frank Tempo.

Flanigan ordered Massello held in the county prison after he failed to post $75,000 bond.

Tempo reported in an affidavit of probable cause that police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at Massello’s apartment one the 500 block of East Pittsburgh Street about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tempo said in court documents he was met outside by the victim “who was covered in blood from a large gash on her forehead.” The victim told police that Massello and she got into an argument over “his being heavily intoxicated” and he struck her.

Police said the woman required medical treatment.

Massello’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 18 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me