Greensburg man accused of assaulting woman during argument
Updated 56 minutes ago
A 35-year-old Greensburg man arrested Tuesday by city police on multiple criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a woman inside an apartment during an argument.
Bryan Massello was arraigned Wednesday before Greensburg District Judge Christine Flanigan on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness filed by patrolman Frank Tempo.
Flanigan ordered Massello held in the county prison after he failed to post $75,000 bond.
Tempo reported in an affidavit of probable cause that police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at Massello’s apartment one the 500 block of East Pittsburgh Street about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Tempo said in court documents he was met outside by the victim “who was covered in blood from a large gash on her forehead.” The victim told police that Massello and she got into an argument over “his being heavily intoxicated” and he struck her.
Police said the woman required medical treatment.
Massello’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 18 before Flanigan.
