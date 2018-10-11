Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cops: Hempfield Township man riding ATV caused $7,700 in damages to cemetery

Paul Peirce
Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
A Hempfield Township man is accused of driving his all-terrain vehicle through an area cemetery last month and causing more than $7,700 in landscaping damages.

State police in Greensburg on Wednesday charged James G. Vallozzi, 44, with institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at Westmoreland County Memorial Park on East Side Drive.

Police were asked to investigate a man who was “driving his all-terrain vehicle throughout the cemetery grounds and causing damage for some time,” Trooper Steven Dubich reported in court documents.

Surveillance video cameras recorded footage of Vallozzi driving through the cemetery grounds, Dubich reported.

Cemetery staff notified Vallozzi, who lives nearby, in a letter that he could no longer operate his all-terrain vehicle through the cemetery grounds because of the damage and “disturbing individuals at the cemetery while they are attempting to mourn their loved ones,” Dubich reported

Cemetery officials told state police that about $7,700 in landscaping damages occurred during the incident.

Vallozzi’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

