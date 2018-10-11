Low-interest loans available to September flooding victims in 8 counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homeowners, renters and businesses affected by the Sept. 9-10 flooding in Westmoreland County may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Wednesday .

The SBA, in approving the governor’s request for a disaster declaration, agreed that there was “significant damage” from the storm, which caused extensive flooding along the Youghiogheny River, Sewickley Creek, Little Sewickley Creek and elsewhere in the county.

Among the hardest-hit communities were West Newton, Gratztown, Sutersville and Lowber. Flood-affected residents in Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties also may qualify, the governor said.

Homeowners can apply for low-interest SBA loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open at the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the West Newton center to issue loan applications, answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals to complete their applications.

Individuals and businesses unable to visit the center in person may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired), or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov .

Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster . Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela .

Completed applications should be returned to the West Newton center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 10. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is July 9, 2019.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.