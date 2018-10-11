Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

New charges filed against suspended Westmoreland sheriff's captain

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Travis Day, 23, of Jeannette was appointed captain in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department.
State College police filed stalking and harassment offenses against the third-ranking member of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department, who remains suspended from work.

The misdemeanor stalking charges filed this week against Travis Day involve incidents that allegedly occurred over the summer as he attended a 19-week training course for new deputy sheriffs.

Day, 24, of Jeannette, was accused of making unwanted advances toward a female deputy sheriff while attending the training academy at Penn State University, which caused her “emotional distress” and put her in fear of serious bodily injury, according to police.

Day was uninvited when he joined his accuser and two other deputies as they rode in an Uber, police said. He continually stared at her in class and, during a physical training run, lapped her and said, “I’m coming for you.”

Day was also accused of refusing to let his accuser pass a stairway and continuously stared at her at a coffee shop.

On Aug. 10, Day followed the woman out of class and toward a bathroom, where she locked herself inside and waited 10 minutes to return to her seat, police said. That same day, she told police Day went through her belongings on her desk during a break.

“The victim was scared enough she deleted her social media so defendant Day couldn’t obtain any personal information about her,” according to police.

Day’s behavior continued from the start of the training academy classes on July 16 and continued until he was dismissed from the program on Aug. 14, police reported.

Sheriff Jonathan Held hired Day in February to serve as a captain, the third-ranking member in the department. Day had no law enforcement experience and was required to complete the Penn State training class before he could continue to work as a sheriff.

Program officials in August said Day was dismissed because of a personal conduct violation.

Day was originally suspended by Held with pay after he was dismissed from the academy. After about two weeks, Day’s status was changed by county commissioners to suspended without pay.

“No comment,” Held responded Thursday when asked about Day’s status and the new charges.

Day continues to be suspended as he appeals his dismissal from the training program, Held said last week.

Day was originally charged by Penn State University police in August with a summary harassment offense in connection with the allegations against him. That charge was withdrawn this month.

According to court records, Day is not in custody. He is scheduled to appear in State College on Nov. 7 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Stephen Lechman.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

