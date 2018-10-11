Police: South Greensburg woman overdosed on drugs, 5-year-old girl called for help
Updated 11 hours ago
A South Greensburg woman was charged with child endangerment this week after allegedly overdosing on drugs, prompting her 5-year-old daughter to call for help, according to police.
Authorities said they were dispatched to a Poplar Street apartment at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 28 and found Leanne Schuler, 35, unresponsive. Ambulance personnel used naloxone — a opioid overdose reversal drug — to revive her, according to court paperwork.
A neighbor told police that she heard the girl screaming into a cell phone while standing on the sidewalk.
“The neighbor went to see why the girl was screaming, and the neighbor learn(ed) that her mother was not waking up,” police reported.
Authorities said they found a hypodermic needle in a bathroom sink near the child’s bedroom. The charges were sent by summons. A Dec. 11 preliminary hearing is set. A phone number for Schuler could not be located.
