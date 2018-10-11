Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: South Greensburg woman overdosed on drugs, 5-year-old girl called for help

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 2:30 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

A South Greensburg woman was charged with child endangerment this week after allegedly overdosing on drugs, prompting her 5-year-old daughter to call for help, according to police.

Authorities said they were dispatched to a Poplar Street apartment at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 28 and found Leanne Schuler, 35, unresponsive. Ambulance personnel used naloxone — a opioid overdose reversal drug — to revive her, according to court paperwork.

A neighbor told police that she heard the girl screaming into a cell phone while standing on the sidewalk.

“The neighbor went to see why the girl was screaming, and the neighbor learn(ed) that her mother was not waking up,” police reported.

Authorities said they found a hypodermic needle in a bathroom sink near the child’s bedroom. The charges were sent by summons. A Dec. 11 preliminary hearing is set. A phone number for Schuler could not be located.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me