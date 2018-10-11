Parts of the Diamond to be off-limits as Fort Ligonier Days get rolling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1 and 3 p.m.: Artillery demonstration and reenactment of the 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier

Where: Downtown Ligonier, most activities on or around Main Street, and at Fort Ligonier, 200 S. Market St. (Admission fees charged for Fort Ligonier and Museum Store.)

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14

Parts of the newly-renovated Diamond Park will not be open to the public during Fort Ligonier Days, mostly because weather-related delays prevented them from being finished early enough.

While walkways and seating areas will be open, grass areas and the bandstand will not, said Paul Fry, Ligonier borough public works director.

“The grass areas have to be fenced off because the new sod has not taken root,” Fry said. “All the top soil is really mushy.”

The refurbished bandstand will be closed to the public because its new flagstone flooring has not been properly sealed, he said. The sealant has not been applied because persistent rain created too much moisture, he explained.

Completion of the $3.5 million Diamond Park Renaissance Project was celebrated Oct. 5 with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The goal was met to have it completed in time for Fort Ligonier Days.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the popular annual three-day festival that runs through Sunday.

Highlights include an opening ceremony at noon Friday, with bands to follow into the evening; Ligonier merchant sidewalk sales begin Saturday, which also will see a parade and a reenactment of the 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier; with a run/walk and more reenactments planned for Sunday before a closing ceremony on the Diamond.

Food vendors and craft booths will be open daily, along with live music entertainment.

