Westmoreland

Parts of the Diamond to be off-limits as Fort Ligonier Days get rolling

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Parts of the newly-renovated Diamond Park will not be open to the public during Fort Ligonier Days, mostly because weather-related delays prevented them from being finished early enough.

While walkways and seating areas will be open, grass areas and the bandstand will not, said Paul Fry, Ligonier borough public works director.

“The grass areas have to be fenced off because the new sod has not taken root,” Fry said. “All the top soil is really mushy.”

The refurbished bandstand will be closed to the public because its new flagstone flooring has not been properly sealed, he said. The sealant has not been applied because persistent rain created too much moisture, he explained.

Completion of the $3.5 million Diamond Park Renaissance Project was celebrated Oct. 5 with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The goal was met to have it completed in time for Fort Ligonier Days.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the popular annual three-day festival that runs through Sunday.

Highlights include an opening ceremony at noon Friday, with bands to follow into the evening; Ligonier merchant sidewalk sales begin Saturday, which also will see a parade and a reenactment of the 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier; with a run/walk and more reenactments planned for Sunday before a closing ceremony on the Diamond.

Food vendors and craft booths will be open daily, along with live music entertainment.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

