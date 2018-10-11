McKeesport man sent to prison on drug, child endangerment charges
A McKeesport man will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to drug possession and other charges in connection with a search of a North Huntingdon home in which he was staying with three young children.
Bryant Mark Thomas, 38, was arrested in November 2016 after police searched the Grant Street residence and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and six guns.
In addition to the drug charge, Thomas also pleaded guilty to child endangerment after police found three children, ages 2, 3 and 10, in the home.
Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Thomas to serve four-to-10 years in prison and an additional seven years on probation. The sentence is to run concurrent to a three-to-10-year prison term imposed against Thomas this year in Allegheny County after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.