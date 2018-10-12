Cops: Derry Township man charged with assaulting, choking woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman was transported by ambulance to an Allegheny County hospital for treatment early Thursday after she was allegedly assaulted and choked by a Derry Township man inside his home during an argument, according to state police.

James A. Trice III, 30, was charged by state police at Kiski with aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault and strangulation after the 3:15 a.m. incident on Dewey Lane, near New Alexandria. District Judge Mark Bilik ordered Trice held in the county jail after he failed to post $20,000 bail.

Trooper Christopher Cesnalis reported that he interviewed the victim, who fled to a neighbor’s home, as she was being treated by emergency medical technicians before being transported to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. She alleged that Trice struck her numerous times and choked her.

“The victim had fingerprint impressions around her neck, bloody nose, swelling around her eyes, cuts on her arms and was in a lot of pain,” Cesnalis wrote in court documents.

Cesnalis said Trice denied any wrongdoing and became argumentative when interviewed.

“Get that bright light out of my face … I don’t have to talk to you’,” Cesnalis quoted Trice as telling him.

Trice’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 24 before Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.