Man sent to prison for molesting two New Alexandria girls

An Indiana County man will serve up to three years in prison for having repeated sexual contact with two young girls.

Wolfgang Sommer, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of indecent assault against a child under the age of 13.

From 2011 through 2017, Sommer had repeated sexual contact with the two New Alexandria girls, starting when then were 6 and continuing until after they turned 13, police said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway sentenced Sommer to serve 18-to-36 months in prison and two years on probation. As a condition of his sentence, Sommer is barred from having contact with juveniles and must register with the state police as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Sommer told the judge he agreed to the plea bargain to spare his victims from having to testify at a trial.

“I don’t want them to go through any more turmoil,” Sommer said. “I want to express sorrow for everything. If I could take it back I would.”

