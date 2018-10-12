Westmoreland happenings: Oct. 15 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Special events

• Campground trick or treat, 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 20, Keystone State Park 1150 Keystone State Park Road, Derry. Meet at the Kell Visitor Center. Details: 724-668-2939 or sfircetz@pa.gov.

• Hobgoblin Hikes, 7-9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, Twin Lakes Park, 194 Donohoe Road, Hempfield, or Oct. 27, Cedar Creek Park, 305 Port Royal Drive, Rostraver. Parents are encouraged to accompany children. Food and beverages will be sold. Donations accepted. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

• Senior citizens weekly card party, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday, West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, 8 West Hempfield Drive. Players should bring their own lunch. Details: 724-712-4372.

• Matinee featuring “Latrobe: The Fabulous 50’s!,” 9:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 20, Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St.; refreshments will be served.

Classes/programs

• Discussion: “Should the government be involved in making laws to regulate moral behavior?”; 7 p.m. Monday, Socrates Café, Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg St.

• Seton Hill University’s Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities hosts a free public lecture by Barbara Martin, CEO and Founder of KMA Design, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Seton Hill’s Cecilian Hall, One Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg. Register: a.sheridan@setonhill.edu.

• “Marketing the President” with political memorabilia collector Steve Mihaly, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St. Latrobe, Registration: 724-539-1972.

• Café Art Program “Icon Artist Presentation,” by Tom Niggel, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 21, Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg. Refreshments will be served. Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org.

• Free workshop on Understanding Financial Statements, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 22, Mt. Pleasant Library, 120 S. Church St. Register: 724-547-3850 or westmoreland.score.org.

Fundraisers

• Flea market, craft and antique show, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. Cost per table: $10 if reserved and prepaid, $15 on day of sale. Food will be available. Details: 724-238-2630.

• Dining to donate fundraiser; Tuesday and Oct. 23, 30; Applebee’s in Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Murrysville and East Huntingdon; 15 percent of proceeds will be donated to Westmoreland Walks. Visit westmorelandwalks.org to print a flyer.

• The Fabulous Gemtones concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Norwin Elks Club, 150 Elk Lane, Irwin. Kitchen will be open 5:30-9 p.m. Cost: $18. Details: 724-863-3000.

• Westmoreland Shrine family night calendar party and ham dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, Greensburg Masonic Center, 349 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Admission: $8. Details: 724-836-1421.

• Pancake and sausage breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 21, by the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Greensburg, Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, 137 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Donation: $7.

• Madhatter tea to benefit West Newton Library, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 21, LaGrande, 105 Main St., West Newton, Cost: $15. Basket auction, vintage tea pot and tea cup silent auction. Tickets: 724-633-0798.

• Craft show and bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20, Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana. Food will be available. Details: 724-465-2697.

• Monessen/Rostraver Rotary Club 2nd annual Zombie 5K Run/Walk Race, 7;30 a.m. registration, race at 9 a.m. Oct. 20, Monessen City Park, Grand Boulevard. Cost: $30. Register: 724-880-9419 or runsignup.com/Race/PA/Monessen/MonessenRostraverRotaryClubZombie5k.

Reunions

• Stammtisch reunion, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 19, Rathskeller of the Tin Lizzy, 259 Main St., Youngstown. Former students of Evelyn Baker Ruffing and friends are invited. Food and drink will be available. Details: 724-539-2171.

Church events

• Soup, sandwich and dessert meal, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Fairview Church of God, Route 982 between Kecksburg and Laurelville. Donations accepted. Details: 724-244-2716.

• Substance Addiction Ministry will present HOPE: Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education, a community awareness event, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, St. Agnes Church, Resurrection Hall, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon. A rosary and prayers for recovery at 6 p.m before the presentation. Details: 412-337-7455 or Jenn.Macioce@gmail.com.

• Sould Out Quartet concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, New Stanton Assembly of God, 135 Assembly of God Lane.

• Blue Mass to honor local and state police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel and families, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21, Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica, 300 Fraser-Purchase Road, Unity. The Rev. Joseph Adams will be principal celebrant and guest speaker will be Carlos Jativa, an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy.

• Meals:

— All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Oct. 20, Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982. Menu includes sausage, applesauce and beverage. Cost: $5.

— Spaghetti dinner and bake sale, 3-6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, Arona United Methodist Church, Main Street. Cost: $7 or $5 for 12 and under.

— Roast beef dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church , 2800 Coulterville Road, North Huntingdon. Cost: $10, or $5 for 12 and under. Kids will also have the choice of hot dog, chicken finger and mac & cheese.

— Pancake and sausage breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Oct. 20, Center Bethel Church of God, 428 Ruffsdale-Alverton Road, Alverton. Cost: $8. All proceeds benefit a Soldier’s Child Foundation-Adventure Camp for Children of Fallen Soldiers from the tri-state area.

— Sauerkraut dinner, 4-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 20, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer. Cost: $10, or $5 for children 12 and under. Crafts will be available. Details: 724-863-3093.

• Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Congregation Emanu-El Israel, 222 N. Main St., Greensburg. Details: 724-834-0560.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.