Westmoreland

Westmoreland County municipalities can apply for money to raze blighted properties

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Local municipalities can now submit applications that identify demolition projects to reduce blight throughout Westmoreland County.

Officials said the county has banked more than $260,000 to fund the new program to eliminate vacant and dilapidated structures. The money was raised through a $15 fee assessed to deed and mortgage filings.

“We are fortunate West­moreland County is a beautiful place with many thriving communities; however, we recognize the need to address distressed areas in a direct and proactive manner,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said. “My commissioner colleagues and I want to make sure resources are available countywide to support our municipalities in the removal of structures impacting our neighborhoods and their property values.”

Applications from municipalities seeking to identify structures targeted for demolition will be accepted through the end of the year. Properties must be owned by or controlled by the municipalities and considered to be blighted, said Janet Thomas, deputy director of the county’s community development division of the Department of Planning.

A committee of county planners and development officials will review the applications. In April, commissioners will identify properties that will be demolished. Thomas said the county will allocate up to $25,000 toward the cost of demolishing each property.

That money will also pay for removing hazardous materials from selected proprieties, disconnecting utilities, removing demolition waste, backfilling and cleaning up those sites.

Eligible properties include vacant homes, businesses and industrial sites, Thomas said.

“The municipalities must justify the reasons for the demolition,” Thomas said.

Once the properties are identified, the county’s Redevelopment Authority will oversee the demolitions.

The authority this year estimated there are as many as 900 blighted properties throughout the county.

County officials will meet with municipal representatives Nov. 2 at the courthouse to discuss the program.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

