Head of Westmoreland County Food Bank resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The leader of the Westmoreland County Food Bank resigned Friday and was replaced on an interim basis by the agency’s second-in-command, officials announced.

Kris M. Douglas had been chief executive of the Delmont-based food bank for six years. He is being replaced by Jennifer Miller, who serves as director of development.

Douglas could not be reached for comment.

Miller, who has 21 years of experience with food banks, declined to comment on Douglas’ departure, saying it was a personnel matter. On Sept. 18, she told the Tribune-Review that Douglas was on temporary leave but said he was expected back.

Miller oversees grant writing, coordinates grants and fund requests, and manages the financial donor database.

The board of directors will begin searching for a permanent replacement, the food bank said.

Before joining the Westmoreland County Food Bank in 2005, Miller worked at the Fayette County Community Action Agency for 17 years, eventually serving as food bank manager for eight years.

The food bank distributed 9 million pounds of food and raised more than $2 million last year.

The county food bank serves more than 16,500 people each month through 43 full-time pantries and 22 on-site feeding programs.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.