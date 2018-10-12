Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

History on display at Fort Ligonier Days

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Ligonier plays hosts to reenactors staging battles, performing artillery demonstrations and showing camp life from the Oct. 12, 1758, French and Indian War Battle at Fort Ligonier.

Fort Ligonier Days, the three-day annual festival that started Friday, will feature more than 175 British, French and Native American troops encamped at the fort.

Highlights of reenactment events over the weekend include:

Saturday

  • Artillery demonstration and reenactment of the 1758 battle, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
  • “Forces of Fort Ligonier” parade around the Diamond, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • Divine services, 10 a.m.
  • Artillery demonstration and reenactment of the 1758 battle, 1 and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit FortLigonier.org or FortLigonierDays.com .

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.

Mark Kozelek (left), 27, Gabriel Everson, 28, and Joshua Higginbotham, 27, work outside of the store house, as Gabriel’s son Aeden, 1, plays at their feet, during the first day of Fort Ligonier Days in Ligonier, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Levi Sherman, 24, of Cincinnatti, OH, stands on the rampart wall as he works to secure an awning, at Fort Ligonier in Ligonier, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Gabriel Everson, 28, of Liberty Center, OH, works on sewing a new waist coat for a new reenactor, inside the storehouse at Fort Ligonier in Ligonier, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
With the British flag flying overhead, Levi Sherman, 24, of Cincinnatti, OH, stands on the rampart wall as he works to secure an awning, at Fort Ligonier in Ligonier, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
