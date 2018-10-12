Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield students escape injury in bus-car collision

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
No students were injured when this Hempfield Area High School afternoon bus was struck from behind Oct. 12, 2018, on Route 119 at Roseytown Road in Hempfield. The driver of the car that was pushed into the bus was taken to Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.
Updated 7 hours ago

No Hempfield Area students were injured, but the driver of a car was taken to a local hospital, in a Friday afternoon rear-end collision involving a a school bus and two other vehicles.

About 20 Hempfield Area High School students were transferred to another bus and continued their trip home, district Superintendent Tammy Wolicki said.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Route 119 at Roseytown Road in Hempfield. A PT Cruiser rear-ended a Camry sedan, pushing it into the rear bumper of the school bus, state police said. The male driver of the Camry was taken by ambulance to Excela Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.

The southbound lane of Route 119 was closed until shortly after 4 p.m., when the buses departed and firefighters pushed the disabled Camry off the road.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

click me