Westmoreland

Latrobe authority to seek $1M for Saint Vincent College library expansion

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
Artists drawing of the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Industrial Development Authority has agreed to serve as the applicant for $1 million in state funding for Saint Vincent College’s library renovation and expansion project.

A municipal body or authority such as LIDA must apply for the grant, available through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Saint Vincent in August received a letter from the Governor’s Office of the Budget, authorizing release of the project funding, provided all requirements of the application process are met. What remains now to obtain the money is “dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” said Robert Lightcap, solicitor for LIDA.

According to project documents reviewed by LIDA, Saint Vincent by September had secured $17 million in private funding commitments for expansion of the Latimer Family Library.

The college began construction of the $22 million project in July. Completion of the two-story, 13,000-square-foot expansion is anticipated by the fall of 2020. It will be located in front of the existing library and will have a new entrance, college officials have said.

The revamped facility will include technology-enhanced classrooms, a computer lab, distance learning space, a writing and tutoring center, art galleries, a video production suite and a “makerspace” with digital fabrication capabilities.

A description submitted to LIDA maintains the project will have “a significant and sustained economic impact on Southwestern Pennsylvania through the employment generated from construction and operation of the renovated facility, the addition of staff positions in education, technology and the arts, and the preparation of graduates who can lead the next generation of invention and discovery in the state and throughout the nation.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

