Derry Township farm preserved under state program

Applications are available online or by calling the program at 724-837-8971. Details about the program and how farms are ranked are available at wcalp.org .

• be at least 50 acres unless it borders another farm that already has been preserved.

• have 50 percent of the land for harvested crop or pasture.

Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation Board is accepting applications for 2019 easement funding through the end of 2018.

A 51-acre Derry Township farm is among the latest 40 across 17 counties that the state has preserved.

That makes three farms owned by John S. and Nick Yuris that have been protected from potential development by the Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board, said Will Nichols, spokesman for the state Department of Agriculture. The state in 2017 preserved the Dolan/Yuris 106-acre dairy and crop operation in Derry Township.

More than 100 farms with 13,000 acres have been preserved in the county, said Betty Reefer, executive director of Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation. Agriculture is the county’s top industry, and the agency is looking to add more land to its rolls. Applications will be accepted for 2019 funding through the end of the year, Reefer said.

“By protecting the land available for agricultural production, we’re protecting the number one resource necessary for farming,” she said.

John Yuris declined to comment.

Protecting the Yuris farm was important because of its proximity to Route 22 and potential for development while building on a stable dairy operation, Reefer said. The agency targets specific areas for preservation, but it is up to farmers to start the process and apply.

The largest clusters of farms preserved in the county are in East Huntingdon and Salem townships, Reefer said. The local board approves applicants and then forwards them to the state for final approval. The local group gets about $1 million annually in state funding and carefully evaluates each applicant based on a ranking system.

“Derry Township has been a target area for a lot of years,” Reefer said.

The state board approved conservation easement purchases last week for more than 2,600 acres of farmland throughout Pennsylvania. An easement prevents future use of the land for any use other than agricultural.

The Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program began in 1988 and the county program started two years later. Since that time, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,399 farms totaling 557,613 acres in 59 counties.

In addition to the Derry farm, two in Allegheny County were the only others in Western Pennsylvania included in the latest round:

Allegheny

Paul Ribarchak farm, 43.82-acre crop and livestock operation

Mark Williams farm, a 54.64-acre crop and livestock operation

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.