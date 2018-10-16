Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland happenings: Oct. 20 and beyond

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Chart of deaths in major cities from the 1918 influenza pandemic in the United States and Europe.

Classes/programs

• Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts program “The Spanish Lady Visits Westmoreland County: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic,” presented by Thomas Soltis, Ph.D., 7 p.m. Tuesday, Westmoreland County Historical Society, Calvin E. Pollins Library, 362 Sand Hill Road, Greensburg. Reservations: 724-532-1935, x 210.

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg:

— 10 a.m. Monday , PACE & Medicare questions and answers seminar

— 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Style Truck Mobile Boutique with one-stop shopping

— 4 p.m. Oct. 26, early bird bingo.

— 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Fridays, bingo.

— Exercise classes and lunch offered daily.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Halloween preschool story time, featuring Alan Irvine, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Jeannette Public Library, 500 Magee Ave. Registration: 724-523-5702.

• Events planned at the Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser-Purchase Road, Unity:

— Father Edward Mazich, O.S.B., seminary rector, will lead a discussion on miracles as part of Saint Vincent College’s fall Series on Aging and Spirituality, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Series explores ways in which people can prepare meaningfully for the end of life. Details: 724-805-2522.

— The Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government hosts Robert Paquette, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. His talk is titled, “Thomas Jefferson and the Problem of Slavery in the Age of Possibilism.” Details: marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu.

• The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley hosts a two-day painting workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 25-26, with artist Doreen Currie, who will provide instruction to beginner and intermediate artists; One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Cost: $60 per person. Reservations required by Oct. 23 at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

• Mystery Night, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Norwin Public Library, Caruthers Lane, Irwin. Participants are needed to help solve the crime. Refreshments will be served. Registration required 724-863-4700, ext. 3.

• YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, plans these November classes: Computer Basics, Microsoft Publisher 2016, Smartphones/Tablets, Brush Up on Word and Excel, QuickBooks, Windows 10, Microsoft Word 2016 beginners, Microsoft PowerPoint 2018, Microsoft Excel 2016, beginners, What to Buy (electronic devices), Windows 10, Google Docs & Sheets, Technology Q&A. Details: 724-834-9390.

Fundraisers

• Larry Shively Memorial bowling tournament, start times at noon and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hillview Bowling Lanes, 829 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Proceeds benefit Hempfield Area High School bowling team. Cost: $20; $25 at the door. Details: 412-610-2431.

• Coffee and canvas, 10 a.m-noon Tuesday, Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave. Cost: $25. Details: 724-446-3282.

• Craft and vendor show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Pleasant Firemens social hall, 622 W. Smithfield St. Hosted by the ladies auxiliary. Crafts, vendors, 50/50, bake sale, Chinese auction and refreshments.

Open houses

• Greensburg Central Catholic hosts an open house for prospective students in grades 7-12, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, in the gymnasium, 911 Armory Drive, Hempfield. Information about student clubs and activities and team sports will be available after the tours. Light refreshments will be served. Register: 724-834-0310, ext. 4214 or gcchs.org.

Special events

• Westmoreland Diversity Coalition annual Unity Celebration, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Ferrante’s Lakeview, Route 30, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-1260, ext. 109 or info@westmorelanddiversitycoalition.org.

• The Friends of the Norwin Public Library luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, Irwin. Guest speaker will be Andrew Quinn, director of community relations at Kennywood. Cost: $15. Tickets: 724-863-4700.

Church events

• Meals:

— Meatloaf dinner, 2-6 p.m. Saturday , St. John’s Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mt. Pleasant. Cost: $8, or $5 for ages 3-12 and free for those younger than 3. Details: 724-527-3488 or 724-331-4763.

— Ham and egg breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, St. Joseph School Hall, Painter Street, Everson. Cost: $6. Sponsored by St. Joseph Holy Name Society.

—Spaghetti dinner and basket raffle, noon-3 p.m. Sunday , St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 525 Porter Ave., Scottdale. Cost: $8, $5 for children 12 and under. Details: 724-220-5062.

— Spaghetti dinner, noon-5 p.m. Sunday , St St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie. Cost: $8, $3 for children under 10. Details: 724-446-5197.

— Spaghetti dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday , Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. Cost: $8, or $4 for children. Details: 724-834-0320.

• Trunk or Treat/Trick or Treat, noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, hosted by St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group in the church parking lot, Route 982, Youngstown.

• Annual Blue Mass, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Guest speaker will be Carlos Jativa, an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured while searching for a fugitive. He also was injured in 2012 while serving a second tour in Iraq with the U.S. Marines. After Mass, Father Joseph Adams, O.S.B., will bless emergency services vehicles outside the Fred Rogers Center.

• Dr. John Salveson, minister of music at First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, 300 S. Main St., will present an organ recital 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Reception will follow. Details: 724-832-0150.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

