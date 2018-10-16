Seton Hill to host Holocaust scholars as Greensburg conference
Updated 8 hours ago
Seton Hill University’s National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education this month will host the 11th triennial Ethel LeFrak Holocaust Education Conference.
The event, to be held Oct. 21-23 at the Greensburg college, will focus on “Women, the Holocaust, and Genocide.”
Noted Holocaust scholar and National Book Award finalist Wendy Lower, author of “Hitler’s Furies: German Women in the Nazi Killing Fields,” and a professor of history at Claremont McKenna College, will speak on “Perpetrator Behavior: Lessons from the Holocaust” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center along Harrison Avenue, Greensburg.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, Victoria Barnett, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Programs on Ethics, Religion and the Holocaust, will speak on “Women’s Interfaith Activism and Resistance: A Case Study from the Holocaust,” in Cecilian Hall, on the second floor of the Administration Building on Seton Hill’s hilltop campus.
Both events are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested. Reserve tickets at www.setonhill.edu/tickets .
Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.