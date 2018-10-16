Hempfield Area School District creates planning task forces

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield Area School District is putting four teams together to make sure it’s moving forward.

A committee of teachers, administrators and parents have worked for six months on the district’s new state-mandated three-year strategic plan, which takes effect next summer.

One major part of the plan: keep planning, said Superintendent Tammy Wolicki.

The district will create four task forces, each focusing on improving one aspect of education in the district: literacy, mathematics, college and readiness, and turning students into ‘engaged citizens.’

These priorities were chosen based on data about the district’s strengths and weaknesses as well as discussions with all Hempfield Area schools, Wolicki said.

“That committee has been collecting a lot of data,” she said.

The groups will be established soon.

They’re a way to make sure the district is constantly working toward its goals, rather than letting the plan collect dust, Wolicki said.

“This task force idea is all new,” she said.

The plan highlights the positives: the district has higher-than average test scores, expanding science and technology education and anti-bullying initiatives. However, there are some areas in which it can improve, particularly reading and math.

The plan says the district also needs to close the achievement gap for historically low-performing students, like minorities and those from low-income homes.

The district hopes to create “engaged citizens” out of students by promoting their social and “self management” skills, Wolicki said.

The district also met with local colleges to learn what students need to be ready for the next step in their education.

The task force will measure success using data like test scores, graduation rates and attendance numbers.

The full plan is available on the district’s website .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.