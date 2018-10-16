Trafford man sentenced to 6 months in prison after admitting $57K theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 58-year-old Trafford man was sentenced Tuesday to serve six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after his federal conviction of theft of government funds.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said WarrenRobb was sentenced by federal Judge Mark R. Hornak.

According to Brady, Robb applied in 2010 for “total and permanent” disability benefits from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board. However, Robb never notified the board that his medical condition had improved or that he had performed work for any employer, and certified again in December 2016 that his disability prevented him from working, Brady said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Robb worked as a short-order cook at a restaurant in Level Green from October 2015 to February 2017. Since November 2015, Robb received and converted RRB disability benefits totaling $57,821 to which he knew he was not entitled, Brady said.

Robb has a prior federal conviction from 2010 for making false statements to obtain unemployment benefits from the RRB. According to court dockets, Hornak also ordered Robb to make restitution.

Prior to imposing sentence, Hornak said that the sentence imposed was justified due to the seriousness of the offense and the Robb’s prior criminal conviction.

The Railroad Retirement Board’s Office of Inspector General led the investigation which led to Robb’s prosecution, according to Brady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.