County to find new firm to help with union talks as John Felice announces pending retirement

Westmoreland County commissioners said Tuesday they will sever a professional relationship with Felice Associates, the human resources firm that has been paid nearly $1 million over four years to handle employment issues with the county.

The move, according to commissioners, came after John Felice, owner and operator of the Greensburg-based consulting firm, notified the county this month that he will retire at year’s end.

“After 48 years, I’m going to retire. I’ve been doing this long enough, so I’m hanging them up,” Felice said.

For decades, Felice worked as a human resources consultant for the county, assisting it in negotiating collective bargaining contracts with unions and overseeing complex labor issues. The relationship expanded in 2014 when a previous board of commissioners hired Felice’s firm to oversee all personnel issues for the county. The controversial move saw the firm be paid $216,000 annually to privatize the human resources department.

Felice’s company provided a full-time employee who worked at the courthouse to serve as director of county’s personnel office.

That deal was scaled back this year when commissioners hired a full-time human resources director to return control of the personnel office to an in-house staffer. Felice’s company was then rehired at a reduced contract of $84,000 this year to oversee labor negotiations.

“We’re going to hire a new firm to handle negotiations, and we are interviewing them this week,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

Felice said he will stay on to assist with union negotiations through the end of the year. The county is in talks with unions that represent county detectives and corrections officers.

The contract with the county’s largest collective bargain units, the Service Employees International Union Local 668 and Healthcare Pennsylvania, represents about half of the county’s 1,800 workforce. That includes 911 dispatchers, courthouse workers, public works crews and nurses at Westmoreland Manor. Its contract is set to expire at the end of 2019.

“We will start negotiating that contract next year,” said Amanda Bernard, the county’s human resource director.

Commissioner Ted Kopas, who voted against Felice’s expanded contract in 2014 and his renewed deal this year, said he now supports hiring a private firm to oversee union negotiations. Kopas said his opposition to Felice’s most recent hire was because it was done without seeking proposals from other firms.

“We’re talking to folks about aiding our negotiations. When it comes to large contract negotiations, we’ve traditionally relied on outside help,” Kopas said.

Felice, 77, said the time was right to scale back his work schedule. He said his retirement will enable him to spend more time with his family and devote additional attention to Prantl’s Bakery, a business he purchased in 2015.

“I’ve had this on my mind for a while now. It’s been a long time coming,” Felice said.

