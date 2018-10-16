State grants to help flooding, water pollution problems around Westmoreland, region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON COUNTYWestern Pennsylvania Conservancy -- $99,800 for the stabilization of 1,700 feet of Little Chartiers Creek in North Strabane Township.Nottingham Township -- $298,000 for stream bank stabilization along Beagle Club Road.

INDIANA COUNTYIndiana County Conservation District -- $435,293 for stream bank stabilization and other improvements to reduce runoff pollution into Weir's Run in Burrell Township.Indiana County Conservation District -- $88,152 for stream bank restoration and riparian forest buffers to improve Buttermilk Falls in West Wheatfield Township.Indiana County Conservation District -- $60,877 for stream bank restoration of Tom's Run in Burrell Township.

WESTMORELAND COUNTYRostraver Township -- $327,000 for the reduction of runoff pollution that is impairing Cedar Creek and Pollock Run.Hempfield Township Supervisors -- $96,000 for stormwater management to reduce runoff pollution into a tributary of Little Sewickley Creek.Penn Township Sewage Authority -- $240,000 for the elimination of partially-treated sewage discharges into Brush Creek.

Other local and regional projects part of the 61 state grants awarded Tuesday from the Mariner East 2 settlement include:

A new round of state grants from the Mariner East 2 settlement will fund projects that address flooding, water pollution and stormwater runoff in six Westmoreland County communities, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday.

The grants come from the $12.6 million civil penalty assessed against Sunoco in February for permit violations related to building the natural gas pipeline across Pennsylvania.

Of the 61 grants awarded Tuesday, seven went to communities in Westmoreland County and one to Allegheny County. The Westmoreland County projects cover Derry Township, Rostraver, Delmont, Murrysville, Hempfield and Penn Township, while the Allegheny County project covers Elizabeth Township.

“One thing that all of these projects have in common is that they will improve Pennsylvania’s water — whether that is through reducing runoff pollution, restoring watersheds or other means,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Derry Township received two grants – one for $250,000 to reduce stormwater runoff pollution to Sulfur Run and another for $195,500 for wetland construction along Lower Saxman Run, according to the DEP.

“We’re happy to get the grant because that helps greatly to expand this (Sulfur Run project) to more areas,” said township Supervisor Dave Slifka. The Sulfur Run project is further along than the Lower Saxman Run project.

Derry Township officials are looking for ways to mitigate the effect of heavy rains and flash flooding in the area.

“This won’t solve it, but it will help,” Slifka said. “The worst thing of all is the heavy storms that bring two to three inches of rain in an hour.”

Township supervisors want to develop a bioretention pond on the grounds behind the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center to help corral and slow down water runoff before it makes it downhill to the area of Raymond Avenue.

Elsewhere, the grants will fund projects addressing stream bank erosion and runoff pollution along Turtle Creek in Delmont ($114,500) and Murrysville ($63,270). The latter project is being spearheaded by the Westmoreland Conservation District.

“We have applied for various projects, all of which were focused on water quality, reducing flooding and protecting streams,” said Jim Pillsbury, a hydraulic engineer with the conservation district.

One grant will fund stream bank stabilization efforts on Turtle Creek along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail , portions of which were closed in September because of heavy rains and flooding. Conservation efforts along Turtle Creek and the bicycle and walking trail have been centered on preventing erosion and controlling the flow of stormwater, Pillsbury said.

“We’ve already done a lot of bank stabilization along Turtle Creek, so this is just a continuation of that,” he said. “Stream bank erosion is one of the largest causes of stream pollution. … If we can prevent or reduce stream bank erosion, that contributes significantly to water quality.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.