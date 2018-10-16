Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland displays new high-tech mobile command center

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Westmoreland County officials on Tuesday showed off a new high-tech mobile command center that will be dispatched to assist with emergency responses throughout the region.

The $516,000 center includes a large trailer with internet, mapping and communications equipment and two mobile surveillance units that feature cameras atop 37-foot masts and six drones for aerial reconnaissance activities.

“This provides technology capabilities and an area to work during a major incident,” said Westmoreland County Public Safety Director Roland Mertz.

The center, built by Mobile Concepts in Mt. Pleasant, was put online last month and has already been used as emergency crews responded to tornadoes that swept through the county this month. It was also dispatched in September to assist the Pennsylvania State Police in providing security for the Sept. 11 ceremony in Somerset County.

The new mobile response unit replaces the department’s out-dated command post that had been used since 2004.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

