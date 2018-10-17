Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Derry man accused of showing gun during road rage incident on Route 30

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 8:51 a.m.

A Derry man allegedly pulled a gun on another motorist on Route 30 in Unity Township, according to state police.

Troopers this week charged Michael E. Reffo, 43, with terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and careless driving.

State police said a Derry woman and her son were traveling on the highway around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 near the intersection with Route 982 when they noticed a white Ford truck tailgating them and driving erratically.

“The victims related the male pulled alongside of them and brandished a black handgun,” Trooper Daniel Kephart wrote in a criminal complaint.

The driver sped off, but the witnesses were able to get his license plate. Troopers later identified the driver as Reffo.

During an interview, Reffo said the victims saw the black cell phone in his hand. He admitted to having a gun in his truck at the time of the incident but denied showing it to them, according to the complaint.

A phone number for Reffo could not be located.

Charges were sent by summons. A Nov. 27 preliminary arraignment is set.

This was the latest in a series of alleged road rage incidents on Route 30 this year.

State police in January charged Todd A. Pynos, 50, of Latrobe, with disorderly conduct, harassment and driving on a suspended license following an alleged road rage incident along Route 30 in Unity. Pynos was accused of punching a 16-year-old teen, who was riding in a vehicle with his mother, during the incident.

In March, Robert A. Baum Jr., 24, told police he acted in self defense when he stabbed another driver following a road rage incident that started on Route 30 in Hempfield, near the Westmoreland Mall. Baum said the stabbing happened after a man aggressively approached him in the Shop ‘n Save parking lot on East Pittsburgh Street and punched him twice, knocking him to the ground. The other man told police he confronted Baum, who is charged with attempted homicide and other counts, after a near-wreck on Route 30.

Both cases are still pending, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

