Norwin board seat remains vacant; board split continues

Two months after a Norwin school board member resigned, no replacement seems imminent.

Remaining board members this week declined to recommend anyone to fill the spot. In September, the board fell one vote short of the five necessary to have former school director Becky Gediminskas replace Shawn Petrisko.

Director Dennis Rittenhouse, who favored Gediminskas, on Monday accused others of colluding against her nomination. He did not name the board members he accused of collusion.

The board still can fill the vacancy because no one has petitioned the Westmoreland County Court to have Common Pleas judges appoint a new member, said Michael L. Brungo, district solicitor. A candidate still must get five votes at a public meeting.

“Once it (a court petition) is filed, it is the court’s choice,” Brungo said.

Before September’s vote, Rittenhouse claimed Raymond Kocak agreed to support Gediminskas but later changed his mind. Kocak voted for William Essay, along with Brain Carlton and Tracy Czajkowski. Director Darlene Ciocca left the meeting before the vote.

On Monday, Kocak said he was sorry but did not elaborate on the reason for his vote.

Carlton said in an email he was not aware of any collusion among board members to oppose Gediminskas, who lost her re-election bid last November. He said he didn’t try to persuade other directors. Carlton said he was called by unspecified board members seeking support for Gediminskas.

This week, Robert Perkins, board president, asked if any board member wanted to try again to fill the vacancy. No did.

Barb Viola, who supported Gediminskas, said “there is no going back” to the nomination process.

In an apparent move to break the deadlock, Brungo suggested the board could appoint a “compromise candidate” who would only serve the remainder of Petrisko’s term, which expires in December 2019, rather than run for a full four-year term.

If only eight members are on the board next spring, Rittenhouse predicted the board will have difficulties approving the budget, which requires five or more votes to pass.

Rittenhouse has announced he will not seek re-election.