Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Foodarama in Madison to close after decades of catering

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Mallory Short of Youngwood is going to miss playing in icing all day.

She was busy Friday piping whipped cream icing onto a wedding cake. It is one of two weddings that Foodarama, a mainstay on Madison’s Main Street, will cater this weekend.

It will also be the business’s final two. Foodarama closes for good Saturday.

“I have two weddings (today), and I’ll come back for one more 120-person party in November,” said Dave Nowalk, who has owned the business for the past decade. “I’m going to be 65 years old here pretty soon, and it’s getting to be time.”

The owner of the Main Street property is not renewing Foodarama’s lease, and Nowalk said he doesn’t feel it would be worth it to move.

“It’s expensive moving a commercial kitchen, and everyone caters now, even little restaurants,” Nowalk said. “At one time, this was one of the premiere caterers in the area, but the competition is more and more every year.”

Ron Rich Jr., director at Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, got his first job working as a Foodarama caterer on the weekends.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Everyone was great. Every weekend they had weddings and there were quite a few people here in Madison who worked there. It was that little job that really helped a lot of people out. Without it, a lot of older folks might not be where they’re at today — that extra money working on weekends really helped.”

The sign out front says Foodarama was established in 1975. Prior to that, it was Morrison Service Station, a neighborhood grocery store and gas station.

“It was eventually bought by Shirley Kroll and her family, and they operated a deli there,” said Ron Rich Sr. of Madison. “One of the family members came in and started the catering business, and they did business all the way down in Pittsburgh for a lot of years and for a lot of big companies.”

Short said that while she will miss the icing, it’s the customers she’ll miss the most.

“We have such a great community here,” she said. “My grandparents live just up the road. It’s a small community, but everybody supports everybody and it’s just so nice.”

Nowalk agreed that he will miss his customers the most.

“As much as you might squawk about them from time to time, it’s been a lot of fun,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Mallory Short of Youngwood ices part of a wedding cake at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Foodarama will close on Oct. 20.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Mallory Short of Youngwood ices part of a wedding cake at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Foodarama will close on Oct. 20.
Above, bottles of icing sit waiting to be used at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The store will close its doors on Oct. 20.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, bottles of icing sit waiting to be used at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The store will close its doors on Oct. 20.
Mallory Short of Youngwood ices part of a wedding cake at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Foodarama will close on Oct. 20.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Mallory Short of Youngwood ices part of a wedding cake at Foodarama in Madison on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Foodarama will close on Oct. 20.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me